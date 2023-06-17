TNI Morning News Headlines – June 17, 2023
Manoj Manchu to organise special screening of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids.
➡️Kandhamal district administration uses drones to transport medicines and vaccines to remote areas.
➡️ 2 dead, 1 critical in bike-tanker head-on collision in Rayagada.
➡️ A man found hanging in a swing for celebrating Raja Sankranti held at Goddess Bramhei temple in Banki NAC of Cuttack district.
➡️A senior government official of Mayurbhanj district is under vigilance scanner on allegations of the acquisition of disproportionate assets.
➡️The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for five districts of Odisha as the mercury rises in the State.
➡️ At least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.
➡️Law & order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention: Ex-Army Chief.
➡️Under the influence of the Cyclone Biporjoy, heavy rainfall lashed Haryana’s Gurugram.
➡️66% hike in international boarding allowance of Indian athletes.
➡️A 15-member Indian team will participate in DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends and Street Fighter V in the Asian Games in September.
➡️500 people still remain missing after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized off the coast of Greece on June 14, confirms UN. Capsized Greece boat had 100 children in hold.
➡️Chinese President Xi Jinping met Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.
➡️Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who exposed Pentagon Papers on Vietnam War, passes away.
