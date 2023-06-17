Rajasthan man arrested for sexually assaulting 40 minors, women by creating explicit videos

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested a man who sexually assaulted more than 40 minors and women by creating their explicit videos and photos.

According to sources, the accused, Barmer resident Mukesh Kumar Damami, even targeted his mother-in-law.

Police officials said that Damami worked as a drummer in wedding ceremonies and used to allegedly approach women during these events.

Thereafter, he used to blackmail them by threatening to edit and circulate their intimate photos and videos.

The police arrested him following a complaint from a family and were shocked to know the modus operandi adopted by the man.

It was discovered by police that Damami had stored the explicit videos and photos in a pen drive.

The police further revealed that he would approach women and engage in video calls with them, while using screen recorders to capture their conversations.

During these calls, he would start recording videos without the victims’ knowledge.

Later, he would edit these videos and convert them into explicit content. Also, he would blackmail victims by threatening to circulate their intimate photos and videos, extorting money from them.

Police officials said that they have seized explicit photos and videos of over 40 women from six villages and are now interrogating the suspect under the POCSO Act.

A report was firled after a complaint was lodged by a victim at the Samdari Police Station on June 6.

The report said that explicit photos and videos of village women and underage girls were circulating for the last two months.(IANS)