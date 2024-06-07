TNI Morning News Headlines – June 07, 2024

➡️Monsoon is likely to enter Odisha by June 10.
➡️Heatwave warning issued for 3 Odisha districts – Balangir, Bargarh and Nuapada.
➡️Three men try to enter highly secure Parliament complex on fake IDs; probe begins.
➡️Meeting of the NDA MPs to begin shortly.
➡️Karnataka: Special Court in Bengaluru grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by the BJP.
➡️Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan elected as the leader of LJP (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Party.
➡️Uttarakhand: Over 7 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath Dham since May 10.
➡️RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% to maintain balance between growth and inflation; raises GDP growth forecast for 2024-25 to 7.2%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️Sensex climbs 254.53 points to 75,329.04 in early trade; Nifty up 99.4 points to 22,920.80.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.46 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️T20 World Cup: US clinch historic super over victory against Pakistan.
➡️Indian-Origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams created history by becoming the first woman to fly on the maiden mission of a new human-rated spacecraft.
➡️Nepal government recalls 11 ambassadors, including from India.
➡️Taiwan detects 10 Chinese ships, six military aircraft around nation.
