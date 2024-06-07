SJTA stops Preparation of Mahaprashad from Arpana Rice

TNI Bureau: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has reportedly stopped the preparation of Mahaprashad from the rice collected by the arpana rathas.

Around 13,000 quintals of rice were collected through the Parikrama Raths which traveled around the state in view of the Shrimandir Parikrama project.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The collected arpana rice was stored on the premises of the Srigundicha temple. Out of this, around 10,742 quintals of rice have been used to prepare Mahaprashad -kanika and khechedi- and distributed to the devotees on a regular basis.

However, the preparation of the Mahaprashad has been reportedly stopped by the temple administration since yesterday even though a huge quantity of rice is still there.

Meanwhile, the temple administration’s decision to stop preparing the Mahaprashad ahead of the swearing in ceremony of the BJP government in the State has raised serous question and concern among the people especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.