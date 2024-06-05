TNI Morning News Headlines – June 05, 2024

➡️Puri Cracker Explosion Death Toll rises to 15.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Raghubar Das to tender his resignation.
➡️11 BJD Ministers, 63 MLAs face defeat in Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 as BJP registers clean sweep in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Assembly Polls 2024 Results: BJP won 78 seats, stormed into power in the State, ending the 24-year reign of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Dharmasala Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu, who defeated his nearest rival Pranab Kumar Balabantaray of BJD by a margin of 4150 votes, returns to BJP Odisha.
➡️NDA to meet today ahead of Government formation.
➡️Maharashtra: BJP, allies get 17; Opposition combine bags 30 of 48 seats.
➡️Delhi High Court asks Centre to decide in six weeks AAP’s representation for allotment of space for party office.
➡️AAP has to vacate its present office by June 15 as per the undertaking given by the Supreme Court.
➡️TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party alliance in the State swept Andhra Pradesh elections, winning 164 of the total 175 seats. TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats.
➡️Assam: Heavy rainfall in the region triggers waterlogging in several areas of Guwahati.
➡️Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found.
➡️Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and other World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic election victory.
