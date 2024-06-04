TNI Morning News Headlines – June 04, 2024

➡️ Ananta Nayak of BJP leading from Keonjhar by 1324 votes. BJP candidate Priyadarshi Mishra is leading in the Bhubaneswar North. Pradip Purohit of BJP leading from Bargarh. BJP’s Sambit Patra is leading with 142 votes. Malvika Devi in Kalahandi and Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.