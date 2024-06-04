TNI Morning News Headlines – June 04, 2024

➡️Odisha Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP leads in 56, BJD 37, Congress 7, CPI(M) 1, Independent 1, JMM 1.
➡️Counting for 147 Assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats begins in Odisha. Lok Sabha elections: As per latest trends, BJP is leading on 18 seats, BJD on 1 seat, Congress leading on 1 seat in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Election Results 2024: BJP’s Jayant Sarangi leading from Puri Assembly seat. BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi is leading from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Ananta Nayak of BJP leading from Keonjhar by 1324 votes. BJP candidate Priyadarshi Mishra is leading in the Bhubaneswar North. Pradip Purohit of BJP leading from Bargarh. BJP’s Sambit Patra is leading with 142 votes. Malvika Devi in Kalahandi and Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.
➡️BJD candidate Dilip Kumar Nayak is leading in Nimapara Assembly Constituency. BJD candidates Rudra Maharathy and Sanjay Das Burma are leading in Pipili and Satyabadi Assembly Constituencies. BJD’s Dipali Das leading by 867 votes in Jharsuguda.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As per initial trends of 339 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading on 168 seats, Congress leading on 65 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 33 seats.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are leading from Varanasi and Lucknow LokSabha seats. Amit Shah is leading from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Smriti Irani ahead in Amethi. Tejashwi Surya ahead in Bangalore South.
➡️Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor lead in postal ballots in Kerala.
➡️BJP is leading on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
➡️Indian stocks on US exchanges surge as Exit Polls indicate big win for BJP.
➡️Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal sentenced to 14 Years for spying for Pakistan.
