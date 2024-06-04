Counting of Votes begins across India including Odisha

TNI Bureau: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha began today amid tight security and CCTV coverage.

The counting of votes began soon after the polled EVM Strong Room was opened in the presence of the observer, Returning Officers (ROs)/ARO(s), and the candidates/their election agents.

The counting of votes at the counting centres started from 8 am and will continue till the end of all the votes polled across 543 constituencies in seven phases from April 19, to June 1.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The counting trends and results will be available on the website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in and on the Voter Helpline App.

In Odisha, the counting of votes of the 21 Lok Shabha seats and 147 Assembly seats is being held at 70 counting centres across the State. Out of the 70 counting centres, 69 counting centres are used to count the EVM and postal ballots while the postal ballots of Berhampur and Aska is being be counted at one counting centre i.e Chhatrapur.

According to CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the counting of votes is being undertaken in 3,589 tables, of which 1799 are meant for Assembly election while 1790 are meant for Parliament election.

The CEO has banned mobile phones/ tablets/ smart watches and other communication and recording devises (except authorized persons) at the counting centres to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of counting process. The Election Commission of India will announce the results after the completion of counting of votes.