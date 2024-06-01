TNI Morning News Headlines – June 01, 2024

➡️Voting begins in 6 Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha. Odisha records 7.69% voter turnout till 9 AM.
➡️Elderly man dies while standing in queue to cast his vote under Nilagiri Assembly Constituency in Balasore.
➡️Keonjhar: Odisha’s Puppetry Master Maguni Charan Kuanr passes away.
➡️Fire breaks out near ‘Nakachana Dwara’ (eastern gate) of Gundicha Temple in Puri.
➡️Two express trains cancelled as goods train derails near Kantabanji in Odisha.
➡️IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting begins for 57 Lok Sabha seats across 8 States & UTs. 11.31% voter turnout till 9 am.
➡️13 poll personnel die in Mirzapur following fever, high BP amid heatwave; 3 dead in Sonbhadra.
➡️Pune police arrest juvenile’s mother in Porsche car accident case.
➡️Aviation turbine fuel price cut 6.5%, commercial LPG by Rs 69 per 19-kg cylinder.
➡️Pakistan Government has admitted before the Islamabad High Court that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a foreign territory.
