TNI Morning News Headlines – July 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1637 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 949 quarantine and 688 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 350 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (250), Angul (100).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 62 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (42), Sundargarh (10), Keonjhar (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5574.

➡️ As many as 74,553 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates SUJAL Drink From Tap Mission in Puri under the transformative 5T framework.

➡️ Odisha schools reopen for Class 10, 12 Students from Monday; Online classes will continue.

➡️ Sambalpur: 2 more sluice gates of Hirakud dam over Mahanadi river opens. Flood water is being released through 6 gates.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,361 new COVID 19 cases, 35,968 recoveries and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 4,11,189, recoveries at 3,05,79,106 & death toll rises to 4,20,967.

➡️ A total of 45,74,44,011 samples have been tested up to July 24. Of which, 11,54,444 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 43,51,96,001 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Maharashtra floods, rain toll reaches 149, at least 100 still missing.

➡️ Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: India to honour fallen heroes, 559 lamps lit in Ladakh.

➡️ Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla in J&K to pay tributes to all soldiers.

➡️ Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to the bravehearts of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind’s Kargil visit to mark Vijay Diwas cancelled due to bad weather.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5 am this morning in South of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Delhi Metro trains start running with 100 pc seating capacity standing not allowed in coaches.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament to protest against 3 farm laws.

➡️ Rupee slips 4 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 125.94 pts to 52,849.86 in opening session; Nifty slips 37.50 pts to 15,818.55.

World News

➡️ Tokyo Olympic allows temporary removal of masks on podium.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 194 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.15 Million.

➡️ Over 22,000 Afghan families flee from Kandahar.

➡️ Taliban killed 43 people in Afghanistan’s Ghazni.