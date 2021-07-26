Puri becomes 1st City in India to have ‘Drink From Tap’ Facility

TNI Bureau: Transforming Puri into a World Heritage City, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated the ‘Sujal-Drink From Tap Mission’ in Puri under the 5T Initiatives that will provide 24×7 Drink-From-Tap quality water to every household.

With this, Puri became the first city in India to implement the ‘Drink From Tap’ water facility that ensures clean drinking water to all the population with 100% taps metered household connections.

Now, Puri joins the International cities like London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Singapore in providing Drink-From-Tap quality piped drinking water to all its citizens.

The initiative will benefit more than 2.5 lakh people of this heritage city and millions of people who visit the holy city every year.

The project has been granted the prestigious IS:10500 for quality management.