TNI Morning News Headlines – July 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1833 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 1062 quarantine and 771 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 490 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (243), Puri (139), Balasore (129), Jajpur (110).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (24), Keonjhar (10), Angul (10), Sundargarh (6), Puri (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,512.

➡️ As many as 71,039 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Gangster Hyder killed in Police Encounter: Section 144 imposed in Kendrapara Municipality and Gram Panchayats Barimula, Kapalaeswar, Gulnagar and Jamdhar till July 30.

➡️ 5T Secretary V K Pandian visits Baramunda Bus Terminal site to review progress. Baramunda ISBT project will be completed by June 2022.

➡️ Odisha to establish more Eco-Retreat Camps, starts Motorcycling Fest in Kandhamal.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,742 new COVID 19 cases, 39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 4,08,212, recoveries at 3,05,43,138 & death toll rises to 4,20,551.

➡️ A total of 45,62,89,567 samples have been tested up to July 24. Of which, 17,18,756 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 43,31,50,864 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India stands at 97.35%.

➡️ More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter in Munand area of Kulgam.

➡️ A Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

➡️ Shuttler PV Sindhu beats Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel 21-7, 21-10 in her opening match.

➡️ Indian Wrestler Priya Malik wins Gold Medal at 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Hungary.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to make it to the medal round in 10m Air Pistol Women’s qualification.

➡️ Tennis doubles, 1st round at Tokyo Olympics: Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lose to Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok and Liudmyla.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun, Arvind qualify for SF after finishing 3rd in repechage 2 of Lightweight Double Sculls.

➡️ Tax evasion on Rs 700 crore found in Dainik Bhaskar raids: Tax Department.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 193.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.14 Million.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty knocked out in 1st round

➡️ Senior Government officials across the World among 1.4k WhatsApp users targeted in 2019 spyware attack: CEO Will Cathcart.

➡️ Afghanistan forces kill 262 Taliban terrorists in 24 hours, nationwide curfew imposed.

➡️ China reiterates support for Pakistan on Kashmir issue.