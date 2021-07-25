TNI Evening News Headlines – July 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 371 more COVID positive cases & 231 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 263 local contact cases and 108 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2108 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 945177.

➡️ The Loco Pilot in Mumbai who halts Train to save life of an Elderly Man is identified as Sushant Pradhan belongs to Arunpur village from Ramagada Panchayat under Ganjam district.

➡️ 2 new foot over bridges to be constructed on National Highway in Bhubaneswar;one near Hotel Crown and another at Palasuni, informed Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

➡️ Gangster Hyder’s body handed over to his family members after postmortem;4bullets were removed from his body.

➡️ No new COVID19 cases were detected in Boudh and Nuapada districts during the last 24 hours.

➡️ Lok Seva Bhawan Desk (Culture department) officer Santosh Dalabeheragoes missingfor the last one month.

➡️ 3 villages under Kurumpuri GP in Nuapada district declares as the containment zone.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi praises Odisha YouTuber IsakMunda in Mann Ki Baat.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Police seal the room of Livestock Inspectors Training Centre (LITC) hostel in Bolangir where Bidyabharati had allegedly thrown a bachelorette party post marriage.

India News

➡️ 73 bodies recovered, 47 people missing in Maharashtra following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force.

➡️ Maharashtra: Total 43 bodies have been recovered so farin landslide-hit Taliye village in Raigad.

➡️ 9 persons died, three injured after boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind completes 4 years in office.

➡️ Over 3.29 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with States.

➡️ Kerala reports 17,466 new COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: India men’s team lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey Pool A game.

➡️ BCCI announces schedule for remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE. The 14th season will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.

➡️ Boxing Men’s Lightweight (57-63kg) category: Manish Kaushik loses to Luke McCormack in Round of 32.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom storms into Round of 16;defeats Miguelina Hernandez Garcia of Dominican Republic in the opening round of women’s flyweight (48-51kg) category.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian table tennis player Manika Batra wins against Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska 4-3 in the second round of the women’s singles.

➡️ Wrestler Priya Malik wins Gold in Wrestling World Cadet Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun and Arvind reach Double Sculls Semifinals.

World News

➡️ UK to review ‘red list’ travel ban as India briefs officials on Covid-19 situation.

➡️ Shanghai cancels flights as Typhoon In-Fa lashes eastern China.

➡️ 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines: US Geological Survey.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty knocked out in 1st round.