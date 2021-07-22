TNI Morning News Headlines – July 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1948 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1120 quarantine and 828 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 480 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (279), Jajpur (115), Jagatsinghpur (113), Kendrapada (112).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (20), Balasore (8), Bargarh (7), Nabarangpur (6), Angul (5), Puri (5), Rayagada (5), Dhenkanal (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5308.

➡️ As many as 79,372 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wishes speedy recovery of Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu. Tudu has been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi due to post COVID complications.

➡️ Heavy Rain to lash several parts of Odisha as low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Adhara Pana Offering To Holy Trinity In Puri Today

➡️ Inter-State Mobile Phone snatching gang busted in Ganjam district, 9 arrested.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,383 new COVID 19 cases, 38,652 recoveries and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,12,57,720 including 4,09,394 active cases, 3,04,29,339 cured cases & 4,18,987 deaths.

➡️ A total of 45,09,11,712 samples have been tested up to July 21. Of which, 17,18,437 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 41,78,51,151 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over Farm Laws.

➡️ Navjot Singh Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM Amarinder Singh for event.

➡️ Raj Kundra received lakhs from porn app Hot Hit.

➡️ Income Tax Department raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar in Bhopal, Jaipur and other locations: Officials.

➡️ Rupee gains 18 paise to 74.43 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rallies 391.79 pts to 52,590.30 in opening session; Nifty surges 111.20 pts to 15,743.30.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 191.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.12 Million.

➡️ Covid Delta variant now in 124 countries, to dominate within months, says WHO.

➡️ Afghanistan Army Chief expected to visit India next week.

➡️ Assam doctor infected with two different Covid-19 variants simultaneously.