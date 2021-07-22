100-Word Edit: It’s Your Battle
Buck stops with us. Unless we remain careful, nobody can save us, not even Double Vaccination.
In this battle against Coronavirus, buck stops with us.
➡️ Avoid close contact and food with PEOPLE who have tested positive for Covid in the last 30 days. No adventurism please.
➡️ Avoid friends and others for a month if you know YOU are the carrier.
➡️ No handshake, no hugging, no close business deals till the situation improves. Try everything online.
➡️ Even Double Vaccination won’t save you. Don’t be complacent.
➡️ Mask Up. Maintain Social Distancing. Avoid crowded places and large gathering.
➡️ Think about your FAMILY first. If something happens to you, they will be ruined forever.
