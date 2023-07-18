TNI Morning News Headlines – July 18, 2023

➡️ A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours; under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Odisha from 19 to 22 July: IMD.
➡️A six-year-old boy, suffering from fever, died after he was allegedly administered injections by the medical shop owner without doctor’s prescription in Jajpur district.
➡️A bridge on NH-16 at Rasulpur area in Jajpur district caves in today morning.
➡️Bhubaneswar-Jeypore flight service cancelled due to bad weather for two more days.
➡️12-hour Kantabanji bandh being observed in demand of a separate Kantabanji district.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in Sindhara area of Poonch.
➡️Delhi: Water level of River Yamuna continues to drop, it was recorded 205.71 meters in Delhi at 7 am.
➡️Former Kerala CM & Veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy passes away at the age of 80. Kerala Government declares two-days State mourning.
➡️Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, via video conferencing.
➡️Income Tax Department raids home of YouTuber Taslim who earned Rs 1 crore from videos; seizes Rs 24 lakh cash. Taslim runs a Youtube channel named ‘Trading Hub 3.0’.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 81.98 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the United States.
