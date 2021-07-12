TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1993 new Covid cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.74%. 2824 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,754 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4662.

Khordha reported 322 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 297 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 12, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1993

🔶 New Deaths – 63

🔶 New Recoveries – 2824

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,754 (78,466 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.74% (2.90 % Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (322), Cuttack (297), Balasore (181), Jajpur (141), Mayurbhanj (110).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (13), Bargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam (5), Puri (5), Dhenkanal (4), Kendraparda (4), Jajpur (3), Boudh (30), Nayagarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 14,641,241

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 941,745

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 912,463

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 24,567

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4662