TNI Morning News Headlines – July 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2334 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1342 quarantine and 992 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 380 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (371) and Kendrapada (196).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 58 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 11 from Khordha, 7 each from Bargarh and Puri, 6 each from Ganjam and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,534.

➡️ COVID-19 vaccination has been suspended in 10 districts today due to shortage of vaccines.

➡️ Odisha Plus II examinations 2021 Results will be announced by July 31: School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ Puri district administration announces to impose a 48-hour curfew in Puri town from 8 PM of July 11 to 8 PM of July 13, 2021.

➡️ Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative & have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed during Ratha Jatra.

➡️ Interior parts of Odisha to experience more rainfall for the next five days: IMD.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,766 new COVID 19 cases, 45,254 recoveries and 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,07,95,716 including 4,55,033 active cases, 2,99,33,538 cured cases & 4,07,145 deaths.

➡️ 42,70,16,605 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th July 2021. Of these, 17,90,708 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.20%.

➡️ Kappa is a variant of interest, says NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

➡️ India administers 37,21,96,268 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far. 30,55,802 Vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, 14th July 2021.

➡️ Ayodhya News: 6 bodies recovered, 3 people rescued from Guptar Ghat. Search underway for 3 missing people.

➡️ Govt is investing 1.4 trillion dollars (Rs 111 lakh crores) in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). It aims to construct 60,000 km of world-class national highway by 2024.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden nominates his close ally Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 185.9 Million (185,972,770), death toll surge to more than 4 million (4,017,196).

➡️ India blacklists New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock over visa violations, cancels his visa.

➡️ Iran President-elect Ebrahim Raisi invites India for swearing-in event.

➡️ Covishield is now recognised by 15 European countries for travel ‘green pass’.

➡️ Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, videos of incredible creation go viral.