Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s humble gesture wins Hearts on Internet

TNI Bureau: Dr. Ashwini Vaishnaw who took charge as the Minister of Railways on Thursday was seen meeting with the officials of Signal Department of Indian Railways.

The Minister was also seen hugging an engineer after he got to know that the official was an alumnus of his former college, MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur from where he did his BE.

The Railway Minister went on to joke and said that the official should call him as ‘boss’ as juniors addressed their seniors as ‘boss’ during their college time.

Dr. Ashwini Vaishnaw’s this ‘down to earth’ gesture gets praises on Social Media.