TNI Morning News Headlines – January 6, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1897 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1106 quarantine and 791 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Odisha reports 258 COVID-19 cases in 0-18 yrs of age group.

➡️ Khordha reported 669 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 262, Cuttack 148 and Sambalpur 125 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 89 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Zinc Nagar in Sundargarh district test COVID positive; Containment Zone declared.

➡️ Forest Department and Crime Branch STF seizes two leopard skins following a raid in Betnoti forest range in Baripada.

India News

➡️ India reports 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 fresh fatalities

➡️ There are 2,135 Omicron cases in India with 23 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 653 cases followed by Delhi with 464 infections.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 147.72 crore.

➡️ India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630.

➡️ SC/ST of one State can’t claim Job, Education, Land benefits in other State, rules Supreme Court.

➡️ Punjab Government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi’s visit.

➡️ India squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 & New Zealand series announced.

➡️ IIT, Guwahati declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex tanks 489.89 pts to 59,733.26 in opening session, Nifty tumbles 142.95 pts to 17,782.30.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 297 Million.

➡️ Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amid Omicron surge.