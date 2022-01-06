TNI Morning News Headlines – January 6, 2022

Key News Headlines of January 6, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
India Women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and New Zealand series announced
135

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1897 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1106 quarantine and 791 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Odisha reports 258 COVID-19 cases in 0-18 yrs of age group.

➡️ Khordha reported 669 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 262, Cuttack 148 and Sambalpur 125 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 89 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Zinc Nagar in Sundargarh district test COVID positive; Containment Zone declared.

➡️ Forest Department and Crime Branch STF seizes two leopard skins following a raid in Betnoti forest range in Baripada.

India News

➡️ India reports 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 fresh fatalities

➡️ There are 2,135 Omicron cases in India with 23 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 653 cases followed by Delhi with 464 infections.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – January 5, 2022

New COVID-19 Guidelines in Odisha; Check fresh restrictions…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 147.72 crore.

➡️ India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630.

➡️ SC/ST of one State can’t claim Job, Education, Land benefits in other State, rules Supreme Court.

➡️ Punjab Government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi’s visit.

➡️ India squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 & New Zealand series announced.

➡️ IIT, Guwahati declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex tanks 489.89 pts to 59,733.26 in opening session, Nifty tumbles 142.95 pts to 17,782.30.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 297 Million.

➡️ Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amid Omicron surge.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.