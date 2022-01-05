TNI Evening News Headlines – January 5, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 341 more COVID positive cases & 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 310 local contact cases and 31 quarantine cases.

➡️ 138 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045514.

➡️ 24 new Omicron cases reported in Odisha, 5 have travel history of foreign countries.

➡️ Odisha Government issues fresh Covid guidelines; Schools to remain shut till 1 February.

➡️ Night Curfew to be enforced from 9 PM to 5 AM in urban areas of Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today declared five places as containment zones.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet amends Act to facilitate sale of immovable property belonging to Lord Jagannath.

India News

➡️ PM Modi stuck on flyover for 15-20 minutes; Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Punjab Government over PM Modi’s security breach.

➡️ India reports first death due to Omicron variant in Rajasthan.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 26,538 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

➡️ Maharashtra: No physical classes, examinations in Universities till 15 February amid Covid spike.

➡️ Mumbai reports 15,166 new COVID-19 cases, West Bengal 14,022 and Delhi 10, 665 fresh COVID-19 cases today.

➡️ 123 passengers out of the total 1,827 passengers on the Cordelia cruise have tested positive for COVID19.

➡️ Kapil Sharma announces his 1st Netflix stand up special.

➡️ Johannesburg Test: South Africa 118/2 at stumps on Day 3, need 122 runs to win against India

World News

➡️ Over 95% Covid-19 cases in US now Omicron: CDC data.

➡️ 108 Omicron-related deaths reported globally so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Hong Kong bans inbound flights from 8 countries including India, tightens Covid curbs

➡️ US, Australia face Omicron challenge as Covid Hospitalizations, cases soar.