TNI Morning News Headlines – January 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 130 Covid-19 cases including 76 quarantine and 54 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334430 including 331144 recoveries & 1327 active cases.
➡️ Sundargarh reports 32 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha reports 1 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,906.
➡️ Anvesh Subham Pradhan, a Class IX student of Chandrasekharpur DAV school in Bhubaneswar is among the 32 children who have been conferred with prestigious ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021’.
➡️ Amazon Penalised Rs 45,000 For Cancelling Odisha Student’s Laptop order. Amazon was promised a laptop for Rs 190 only, but it wasn’t delivered.
➡️ Over 2 lakh Corona Warriors have been shortlisted for vaccination in second phase in Odisha.
➡️ Petrol Price breaches Rs 90 mark in Odisha’s Malkangiri – Rs 91.42 per litre. Diesel Rs 87.55 per litre.
India News
➡️ India records 13,203 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases, 1,03,30,084 cured cases & 1,53,470 deaths.
➡️ A total of 19,23,37,117 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 24th January. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Physical brawl in Naku La, Sikkim on Jan 22. 20 Chinese PLA soldiers, 4 Indian jawans reportedly injured.
➡️ Fire breaks out at a guest house in Yusuf Sarai after an explosion in LPG cylinders at the owner’s residence. No casualties reported.
➡️ Uttarakhand: Devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report, issued within 72 hrs. children below 10 years of age advised not to come
➡️ Farmers, with their tractors on routes ahead of their proposed Tractor Rally tomorrow.
➡️ Ladakh standoff: India, China hold over 16-Hour-long Military talks.
➡️ Delhi high court to hear WhatsApp new privacy policy case today.
➡️ India among top 10 countries most affected by climate change in 2019 globally: Report.
➡️ Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug.
➡️ Rupee edged 4 paise higher at 72.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday
World News
➡️ Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tests positive for COVID 19.
➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 99 Million Mark, deaths exceed more than 2.12 million.
➡️ Joe Biden Administration appoints Indian-Americans to Key Posts in Department of Energy.
➡️ Nepal’s Caretaker PM KP Sharma Oli (file photo) removed from ruling Nepal Communist Party.
