MOTN Survey: Naveen only CM to get 50% support in Home State

TNI Bureau: The India Today ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey has thrown some interesting results when it comes to States. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has received overwhelming support in his home state Odisha as compared to all other CMs who are way behind him.

Naveen Patnaik was the only Chief Minister in India to get more than 50% support from respondents in home state. Naveen got 51% votes in Odisha as per the survey. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came second with 41% support in Delhi.

Yogi Adityanath who gained more support pan-India to emerge as the ‘Best CM of India’, surprisingly got less support in Uttar Pradesh – just 39% if we compare his stature.

Uddhav Thackeray and K Chandrashekhar Rao were the other CMs in Top 5. Uddhav got 35% of votes in Maharashtra while KCR got the same percentage of votes in Telangana as per the survey.

Naveen Patnaik had recently emerged as the ‘Best CM of India‘ in the ABP News-C Voter Survey.