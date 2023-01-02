TNI Morning News Headlines – January 2, 2023

By Sree Mishra
➡️Keonjhar police found the body of a female doctor by breaking the door of a rented house.
 
➡️Bhubaneswar is ready to welcome the guests of FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 playing Nations. More sculptures are getting ready to be placed.
 
➡️A heavy crowd of devotees is seen in the temple on New Year. Devotees have been standing in long queues since midnight last night to have a glimpse of the Lord Jagannath.

➡️ As per the previous announcement, restrictions have been imposed on the use of smartphones by the servants, officers and employees at Jagannath temple.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), as part of the city beautification plan for the hockey World Cup, have started painting the “Mo cycle”tracks.

➡️Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to carry out a survey to identify and demarcate land patches it has been allotted by the government for their future use and prevent encroachment.

➡️A child has died and at least five people have been injured in an explosion in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

➡️The Karnataka government has made home quarantine for seven days mandatory for passengers arriving at Bengaluru airport from six countries -China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

➡️BCCI shortlists 20 players for 2023 ODI World Cup.

➡️Supreme Court upholds validity of 2016 note ban, says decision cannot be reversed.

➡️Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in a series of drone attacks on Kyiv and the region surrounding it.

