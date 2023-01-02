NHRC seeks report over death of two Russians in Odisha

Rayagada: Taking a serious note of the the mysterious deaths of two Russian tourists at a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada town, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report over the matter within four weeks.

Human Rights Defender Rabindra Mishra of Berhampur had reportedly filed over the deaths of the foreign tourists, Vladimir Bydanov and his co-traveller Pavel Antov.

Acting on the complaint, commission has asked Rayagada SP to submit an Action Taken Report within four weeks.

It is to be noted here that Bydanov died allegedly due to heart attack in his hotel room in Rayagada on December 22.

Shockingly, his roommate Antov, a Russian deputy (lawmaker) of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region and multi-millionaire businessman, also died after allegedly falling from the hotel’s third-floor terrace on December 24.

Currently, two teams of Odisha Crime Branch are probing the mysterious deaths of two Russian nationals.