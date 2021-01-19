TNI Morning News Headlines – January 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) approves construction of a foot over bridge between Saheed Nagar and Satsang Vihar park in Bhubaneswar Rs 1.25 crore.

➡️ Odisha Government Increases session sites to 380 for COVID-19 Vaccination.

➡️ Odisha Government demands Rs 7,200 crore for railways in Budget 2021-22.

➡️ Despite ban, animals sacrificed at Sulia Jatra in Balangir district.

➡️ Tension at Utkal University after student clash on the campus over lack of proper facilities at hostels.

➡️ Cold Wave to return Odisha from January 20.

➡️ Khandagiri flyover in Bhubaneswar to become functional by June 2021.

India News

➡️ India records 10,064 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,81,837 including 2,00,528 active cases, 1,02,28,753 cured cases & 1,52,556 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,78,02,827 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January, of which 7,09,791 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 15 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck while sleeping on a footpath in Surat district of Gujarat.

➡️ Government of India to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on 23rd January, as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year.

➡️ Government postpones 10th round of talks with protesting farmers’ leaders to Jan 20

➡️ Senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta passes away in Chennai. She was 93.

➡️ 16 trains running late today due to low visibility caused by fog: Northern Railway.

➡️ Experts warn people to avoid alcohol during COVID 19 vaccination.

➡️ Sensex surges 558.59 points, currently at 49,122.86.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 case surpass 95.5 Million, death toll surges more than 2.03 million.

➡️ Donald Trump lifts travel ban on UK, Ireland, Brazil despite surge in COVID-19 cases.