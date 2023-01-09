TNI Morning News Headlines-January 09, 2023

➡️The crocodile census began at the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district.

➡️Members of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan scuffled with police while marching towards Naveen Niwas.

➡️Odisha Vigilance seized Rs 11,34,560 cash from the possession of Kishor Chandra Nayak, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO), Rayagada.

➡️South Korean men’s hockey captain Lee Namyong said that the team has a lot of experience and is confident of a good showing in the FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the Centennial Utkal Agamani Utsav of Thakur Sri Sri Anukulchandra at Puri.

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern about the rioting and vandalism against state institutions in Brazil.

➡️As the cold wave intensifies in Lucknow, the district administration has announced closure of all schools for students up to Class 8 till January 14 as per the earlier order.

➡️A 35-year-old grandson of former Congress MLA, late Kedar Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district under the Kopaganj police circle.

➡️In the past five days, 98 persons have died due to heart and brain stroke in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

➡️The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force have arrested a man, who duped people of crores of rupees by promising them higher interest rates, and doubling their invested principal amount in five years.

➡️Bollywood actress Kajol recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her daughter Nysa Devgan to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha .

➡️India’s table tennis star Manika Batra won her first round match of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage with considerable ease while scripting a 11-2,11-3,11-2,11-7 win over Magdieva Markhabo of Uzbekistan on Sunday at the Lusail Sports Complex in Doha.

➡️More than 600 of Kiev’s troops have been eliminated in a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian-held city of Kramatorsk in the Donbass.