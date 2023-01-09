Indian Army begins training 1st batch of 19,000 Agniveers

New Delhi: The Indian Army has started training of its first batch of Agniveers. Over 19,000 Agniveers have started their training at nearly 40 centres across the country since January 1.

The defence establishment imparting training in both Basic and Advanced military programmes. The training period will last for about 24 to 31 weeks.

First batch of #Agniveer undergoing training at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Regimental centre. #Training pic.twitter.com/sewZXvqKVQ — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) January 8, 2023

According to sources, the Indian Army has established large number of simulators for training on varied weapons and equipment.

After completing this initial training, the agniveers will undergo seven weeks of on-the-job training (OJT) after training,

The second phase training of the Agniveer will take place in the unit to which they will be enrolled for four years of employment.

During their third phase of training the Agniveers will have interactions with peers, senior NCOs/JCOs (non-commissioned officers/junior commissioned officers) and (other) officers.

The Narendra Modi-led Central government introduced the Agniveer Scheme in June last year to recruit youth between 17-and-a-half years of age to those aged 21for a period of four years.

The Indian Army has conducted a total of 96 recruitment rallies across the country to select 40,000 Agniveers.

The second batch of over 21,000 recruits will begin training on 1 March, informed sources.