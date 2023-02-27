TNI Morning News Headlines – February 27, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport today, which is named after poet Kuvempu.
➡️Senior IAS officer Pradeep Jena appointed new Chief Secretary of Odisha
 
➡️Last queen of Tigiria estate & Former Athagarh MLA Rasamanjari Devi passes away. She was 96.
 
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik likely to meet Reliance Industries Head Mukesh Ambani & some other Top Industrialists in Mumbai later today.
 
➡️ Senior Journalist Gajendra Maharana passes away. He was 59.
 
➡️ Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can apply for higher pension till May 3.
 
➡️Till 9 AM, 10.10% voter turnout recorded in Erode East Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu, 13.37% in Sagardighi Assembly bypolls in West Bengal and 15.19% in Ramgarh Assembly bypolls in Jharkhand.
 
➡️Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: 17.17% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM, says Election Commission.
 
➡️Meghalaya records 12.06% voter turnout till 9 AM.
 
➡️Delhi High Court dismisses petitions challenging Agnipath Scheme.
 
➡️Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.88 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Hong Kong model’s in-laws charged after body parts found in refrigerator.
