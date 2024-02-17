TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2024

➡️Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts and Commerce exams begins from today.
➡️19-year-old youth dies by suicide after Mother & 3 others killed in a gas cylinder blast at Kanut village in Belpada area of Balangir District.
➡️Ragging at MKCG Medical College: Four accused students banned from campus.
➡️The GSLV-F14 carrying the INSAT-3DS satellite is scheduled to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:35 PM today.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeared before Rouse Avenue court via video conferencing in the excise policy case, today.
➡️Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that shops and other establishments will be allowed to open till 1 a.m. in Bengaluru and 10 other corporation areas.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred today in Myanmar: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️India’s forex reserves decline USD 5.2 billion to come off one-month high.
➡️Uttarakhand: Curfew in Haldwani relaxed temporarily.
➡️Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from the third Test match against England with immediate effect due to family emergency.
➡️US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Elizabeth Marie Allen is expected to visit Mumbai between February 12 to 22.
➡️Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison.
