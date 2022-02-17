TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 886 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 516 quarantine and 370 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha reports 169 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.
➡️ Odisha reports 16 more deaths; death toll mounts to 8,961.
➡️ Rs 1.12 crore in cash found at Government Doctor’s house in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Odisha Government effects bureaucratic reshuffle; IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Chadha has been appointed as Special Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.
➡️DSE Odisha Releases Exam Schedule For Initial Appointee Teacher Recruitment 2022.
India News
➡️India reports 30,757 fresh COVID cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️13 die after drowning in well in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.
➡️Uttarakhand Government lifts night curfew.
➡️ITBP personnel patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas.
➡️India beat West Indies by six wickets in first T20 International to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.
World News
➡️Global Covid Caseload Tops 417.4 Million.
➡️Global Covid Caseload Tops 417.4 Million.

➡️US prepares for next phase of Covid, companies return to normal operations.
