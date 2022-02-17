TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 886 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 516 quarantine and 370 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 153 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 127 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 169 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Odisha reports 16 more deaths; death toll mounts to 8,961.

➡️ Rs 1.12 crore in cash found at Government Doctor’s house in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government effects bureaucratic reshuffle; IFS officer Sanjeev Kumar Chadha has been appointed as Special Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

➡️DSE Odisha Releases Exam Schedule For Initial Appointee Teacher Recruitment 2022.

India News

➡️India reports 30,757 fresh COVID cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️13 die after drowning in well in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.

➡️Developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to Central Asia region: India at UN.

➡️Uttarakhand Government lifts night curfew.

➡️ITBP personnel patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

➡️India beat West Indies by six wickets in first T20 International to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

World News

➡️Global Covid Caseload Tops 417.4 Million.

➡️Global Covid Caseload Tops 417.4 Million.

➡️US prepares for next phase of Covid, companies return to normal operations.