TNI Morning News Headlines – February 22, 2023

➡️ Japanese encephalitis scare: Five more inmates of Purubai Kanyashram shifted to Balasore DHH; number of students undergoing treatment at the hospital rises to 17.

➡️ Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Health Minister Naba Das murder case. ➡️ Odisha Athletes felicitated with Cash Aw ard of Rs 2 Lakh for their performance at Khelo India Youth Games 2022. ➡️ Mercury touches 37.6 Degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar: IMD.

➡️ Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Involved in Naba Das Murder, alleges Minister Pramila Mallik.

➡️ Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar successfully discovers drugs for brain malaria, clinical trial in human soon.

➡️ ASHA workers hold protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar to press for job regularisation & salary hike.

➡️ Centre gives nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in snooping case.

➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.82 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup: Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women’s air rifle.

➡️ Earthquakes leave 1.5 million people homeless in Turkey: United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

➡️ Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa meets PM Modi, proposes up to USD 25 billion support for India’s development.

➡️ India number one priority, says US; cuts visa delays from over 1,000 days to around 580 for Indians.