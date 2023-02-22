TNI Morning News Headlines – February 22, 2023

➡️Japanese encephalitis scare: Five more inmates of Purubai Kanyashram shifted to Balasore DHH; number of students undergoing treatment at the hospital rises to 17.
➡️Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Health Minister Naba Das murder case.
➡️Odisha Athletes felicitated with Cash Award of Rs 2 Lakh for their performance at Khelo India Youth Games 2022.
➡️Mercury touches 37.6 Degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar: IMD.
➡️Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Involved in Naba Das Murder, alleges Minister Pramila Mallik.
➡️Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar successfully discovers drugs for brain malaria, clinical trial in human soon.
➡️ASHA workers hold protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar to press for job regularisation & salary hike.
➡️Centre gives nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in snooping case.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.82 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup: Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women’s air rifle.
➡️Earthquakes leave 1.5 million people homeless in Turkey: United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
➡️Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa meets PM Modi, proposes up to USD 25 billion support for India’s development.
➡️India number one priority, says US; cuts visa delays from over 1,000 days to around 580 for Indians.
➡️Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Sweden due to oil leak from aircraft engine. All passengers safe.
