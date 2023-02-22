MHA gives Nod to prosecute Manish Sisodia in Snooping Case

TNI Bureau: In a major jolt to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the ‘Feedback Unit’ alleged snooping case.

The Ministry of Home Affairs wrote a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat on February 17 saying it has permitted the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in the alleged snooping case.

Sisodia heads Delhi government’s Vigilance department, under which the AAP government had in 2015 surreptitiously created the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to allegedly spy on different Ministries, Opposition political parties, entities and individuals.

While probing the case, the CBI found Sisodia guilty and sought Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s permission to register an FIR against him. Saxena had approved the CBI’s request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA. Now, the Home department has given approval.