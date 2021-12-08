TNI Morning News Headlines – December 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 255 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 152 quarantine and 103 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 106 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delta Variant found in Samples of 2 Covid-19 positive Students of VIMSAR.

➡️ Four returnees from at-risk countries found positive in #Odisha, samples sent for genome sequencing.

➡️ DRDO Espionage Case: Crime Branch Submits Status Report In Orissa High Court.

➡️ Indian Army jawan travelling in Rajdhani Express found missing in Cuttack, missing complaint lodged.

➡️ BJD protests over the role of BJP leader from Kantabanji, Mohan Lal Sharma who is fighting the case of Govind Sahu at the ADJ Court.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 9,525 recoveries, and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload in India currently stands at 93,733.

➡️ 129.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

➡️ Katrina-Vicky wedding: Groom to reach venue on 7 horse-drawn chariot.

➡️ Centre extends deadline for ‘Life Certificate’ submission up to December 31, 2021.

➡️ Farmers’ protest: Govt agrees to withdraw cases, unions seek clarification on three issues.

➡️ RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% in 2021-22. This consists of 5.1% in Q3, and 5.7% in Q4 with risk broadly balanced: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, & 6% in Q4.

➡️ Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ Cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel to bring down inflation rate on durable basis: Reserve Bank of India.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 267 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.27 million.

➡️ Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics.

➡️ Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met by video link in a two-hour summit.

➡️ Pakistani rupee falls to a record low, depreciates 30.5% against US dollar under Imran Khan Government.