In PICs: ‘Nanda Sir’ cremated with State Honours

Insight Bureau: Padma Shri Award Winner Nanda Kishore Prusty, who breathed his last on Tuesday due to illness, has been cremated with full State Honours at the Baruni Cemetery on the banks of the Baitarani River in Jajpur district.

Jajpur Collector, Chakravarti Singh Rathore paid last respects to the departed soul on behalf of the Odisha Government.

The funeral was held in the presence of family members with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The youngest son of Centenarian teacher, Niranjan Prusty performed all the rituals. Many Government officials, including Sukinda MLA Preeti Ranjan Ghadai, Jajpur District Magistrate Chakraborty Singh Rathore and SP Rahul Peer were also present at the funeral.