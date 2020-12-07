TNI Morning News Headlines – December 07, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 393 Covid-19 cases including 229 quarantine and 164 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 320803 including 314665 recoveries & 4320 active cases.

👉 Khordha reports 49 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (45) and Mayurbhanj (32).

👉 Odisha reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,778.

👉 The Khordha District and Sessions Judge Court to hear MLA Pradeep Panigrahi’s Bail plea today.

👉 Secretary to CM (5T) V.K Pandian revisits Ekamra Kshetra Project site, reviews progress.

👉 Controversial self-proclaimed godman of Trahi Achyuta Ashram Surendranath Mishra alias Sura Baba dies.

👉 Congress President approves the proposal of appointment of Syed Yashir Nawaz as President of Odisha State NSUI & Pradyum Yadav as President of Mumbai State NSUI.

👉 Fake Journalist held in Bhubaneswar for taking Rs 97,000 from a woman by identifying himself as the top news head of DD National.

India News

👉 India reports 32,981 new COVID-19 cases & 391 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases, 91,39,901 cured cases & 1,40,573 deaths.

👉 A total of 14,77,87,656 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 6th December 2020. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Supreme Court expresses displeasure on Central Vista construction work; it observes that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the Central Vista Project.

👉 SC allows the central Government to go ahead with the stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project in Delhi.

👉 Voting underway in 4th phase of DDC polls in J&K; 8.16% turnout till 9 am.

👉 Serum Institute of India applies to Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation for its Covishield vaccine.

👉 Delhi Police arrests 5 suspected Terrorists in Shakarpur following an exchange of fire – 3 from Punjab; 2 from Kashmir.

👉 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits farmers’ protest site at Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border); reviews arrangements.

👉 Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) support the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on December 8.

👉 PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction work of Agra Metro Project today, via video conferencing.

👉 Delhi reports 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, 4,622 recoveries and 69 deaths today.

👉 Rajasthan couple marries in PPE Kits after bride’s COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day.

👉 TV Actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19 at the age of 34.

👉 Rupee opens on a flat note, rises 4 paise to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade.

👉 Sensex rises 84.62 points to 45,164.17 in opening session; Nifty advances 25.30 points to 13,283.85.

👉 Gold price today at Rs 52,650 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,900 a kg.

World News

👉 Google removes some IAC browser extensions for ‘policy violations’

👉 Nepal to announce revised height of Mt Everest on Tuesday.

👉 Queen Elizabeth (94) and her husband Prince Philip (99) to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK.