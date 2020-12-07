VK Pandian reviews Ekamra Kshetra Project in Wee Hours

TNI Bureau: Secretary to Chief Minister (5T), VK Pandian visited the Ekamra Kshetra project area this morning and reviewed the progress with senior officials there.

Pandian directed the officials to expedite the rehabilitation of shop keepers.

He also emphasised on development of alternate roads at the earliest and asked to speed up cleaning of debris.

CM Naveen patnaik had also visited the project last week and expressed satisfaction over the progress.

Secretary Works Krishan Kumar, BMC Commissioner Premchand Choudhry and other senior officers were present on the occasion.