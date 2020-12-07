Rajasthan Couple marries wearing PPE Kits

From the very beginning, 2020 has been constantly haunting humanity all across the world. This year has been making people suffer to a great extent and the foremost reason behind this is Coronavirus Disease. Many people lost their loved ones and some had to stay away from their families, friends, and even partners. This year has adversely affected the social lives of people.

Not just social lives, it also affected Indian Weddings. For several months, people had to postpone their wedding plans due to Covid lockdown in India. Before this pandemic, Indian weddings used to be celebrated with big fat ceremonies and with huge gatherings. But now considering the safety measures and government regulations, marriages with just the families attending the ceremony are becoming a new normal.

For the last few months, we witnessed several simple lockdown weddings. Bride and Groom have been seen getting married with their masks on. But now it seems like, the latest viral wedding video has enhanced the level of uniqueness.

In the video, Both the bride and groom have been seen dressed up in PPE Kits. Not just the couple but even the bride’s father and the priest were carrying the PPE Kits. The couple had to tie the knot this way because, on the wedding day itself, the bride tested positive for the disease.

The couple hails from Baran District in Rajasthan. This extraordinary wedding took place at a Covid Centre following all government norms and guidelines. The wedding video really is an excellent motivation source for demoralized people.

This video got an outstanding response on Social Media and it went viral as soon as it was shared. The couple decided to take the marriage vows as planned. The wedding situations were not very ideal but they definitely were different and unique.