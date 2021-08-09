TNI Morning News Headlines – August 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 886 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 512 quarantine and 374 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 253 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (81).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (29), Cuttack (13), Sambalpur (8), Bargarh (7), Balangir (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,501.

➡️ As many as 66,063 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Undertrial prisoner dies during treatmentin Angul.

➡️ Engineering colleges reopen in Odisha from today.

➡️ Actor Sabyasachi Mishra’s timely intervention saves five lives A poverty-stricken woman and her new babies.

India News

➡️ India reports 35,499 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 4,02,188. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.40%.

➡️ 48,17,67,232 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 13,71,871 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds.

➡️ PM Modi to release next installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme today.

➡️ Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam passes away. He was 63.

➡️ Rupee falls 9 paise to 74.24 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 219.52 pts to 54,497.24 in opening session, Nifty advances 65.05 pts to 16,303.25.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 202.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.29 Million.

➡️ Taliban capture key cities in north Afghanistan, US deploys B-52 bombers.

➡️ Kabul blast claimed by Taliban kills Afghan air force pilot.

➡️ Pakistan: Blast near Serena hotel in Quetta leaves 2 cops dead, 12 injured.

➡️ Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated foreigners

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s COVID19 vaccine is expected to get approval this week: Sources.

➡️ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples today.