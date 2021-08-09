Odisha Govt prohibits congregation during festive season; Know more

TNI Bureau: In view of the Covid-19, the Odisha Government on Monday prohibited congregation of people for the celebration of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and associated cultural festivals throughout the State.

However, religious rituals will continue as usual with limited number of persons with strict adherence of Covid norms.

The Puja Committees/ organisers/ in rural and urban areas are allowed to conduct puja in mandaps/ pandals as per the following instructions:

Puja(s) shall be conducted

➡️ With necessary permission from the district magistrate or any other officer authorized by him/her

➡️ Puja(s) shall be conducted in indoor without public participation, pomp and grandeur.

➡️ Puja Pandals/ Mandaps shall be covered on three sides. The 4th side shall also be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/ devotees.

➡️ The size of idol shall be less than 4 feet.

➡️ There shall not be more than 7 persons including organisers (Kartas) and priests and support staff present in the Puja Pandal/ Mandap.

➡️ The persons present there shall follow all Covid protocols.