TNI Morning News Headlines – August 8, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 1243 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 718 quarantine and 525 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 399 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (177).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (21), Cuttack (13), Sambalpur (8), Balasore (6), Sundargarh (6), Bargarh (5), Keonjhar (5), Jharsuguda (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,435.
➡️ As many as 69,427 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Alignment for coastal highway in Odisha, proposed under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana has been finalised.
➡️ Unit-4 fish market in Bhubaneswar sealed over violation of COVID norms.
➡️ 8 killed due to lightning strike across Odisha.
➡️ Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra & Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian yesterday visited Sundergarh to review the progress of the ongoing development projects in the district.
➡️ Odisha to felicitate Tokyo Olympics medal-winning men’s hockey team in Bhubaneswar on 17 August.
➡️ Monsoon moves to Himalayas, dry days in Odisha for next 144 Hrs.
➡️ 6 transgenders were arrested by Bharatpur police on Saturday for assaulting a police Havildar. Condition of the Havildar is serious.
India News
➡️ India reports 39,070 new COVID 19 cases, 43,910 recoveries and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,19,34,455 including 4,06,822 active cases, 3,10,99,771 cured cases & 4,27,862 deaths.
➡️ 48,00,39,185 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 17,22,221 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 50.68 Cr (50,68,10,492). A total of 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin & Covishield shows better result: ICMR.
➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at over 40 locations spread over 14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Terror funding case.
➡️ The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin this evening at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
➡️ Bihar: 14 people killed and four injured when lightning struck three districts of Aurangabad, Rohtash and Banka. The deceased were working at agriculture field.
➡️ CBSE launches ‘Reading Literacy: Practice Book’ for students of classes 7 to 10 to promote Self Learning.
➡️ Today is the 79th anniversary of Quit India Movement. On this day in 1942, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi gave clarion call of Do or Die to all Indians.
➡️ Neeraj Chopra to receive XUV 700 as gift from Mahindra.
➡️ Modi Government’s ‘TOPS’ policy for athletes led to India winning its best-ever tally in Olympics, says Sarbananda Sonowal.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 202 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.28 Million.
➡️ Google celebrates India’s first woman pilot, Sarla Thukral’s 107th birthday with Google Doodle.
➡️ Hundreds of families homeless as Greek fires rage.
➡️ India has now moved from UK’s ‘red’ to ‘amber’ travel list.
➡️ White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid.
➡️ US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.
