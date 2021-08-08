TNI Morning News Headlines – August 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1243 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 718 quarantine and 525 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 399 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (177).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (21), Cuttack (13), Sambalpur (8), Balasore (6), Sundargarh (6), Bargarh (5), Keonjhar (5), Jharsuguda (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,435.

➡️ As many as 69,427 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Alignment for coastal highway in Odisha, proposed under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana has been finalised.

➡️ Unit-4 fish market in Bhubaneswar sealed over violation of COVID norms.

➡️ 8 killed due to lightning strike across Odisha.

➡️ Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra & Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian yesterday visited Sundergarh to review the progress of the ongoing development projects in the district.

➡️ Odisha to felicitate Tokyo Olympics medal-winning men’s hockey team in Bhubaneswar on 17 August.

➡️ Monsoon moves to Himalayas, dry days in Odisha for next 144 Hrs.

➡️ 6 transgenders were arrested by Bharatpur police on Saturday for assaulting a police Havildar. Condition of the Havildar is serious.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,070 new COVID 19 cases, 43,910 recoveries and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,19,34,455 including 4,06,822 active cases, 3,10,99,771 cured cases & 4,27,862 deaths.

➡️ 48,00,39,185 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 17,22,221 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 50.68 Cr (50,68,10,492). A total of 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin & Covishield shows better result: ICMR.

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at over 40 locations spread over 14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Terror funding case.

➡️ The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin this evening at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

➡️ Bihar: 14 people killed and four injured when lightning struck three districts of Aurangabad, Rohtash and Banka. The deceased were working at agriculture field.

➡️ CBSE launches ‘Reading Literacy: Practice Book’ for students of classes 7 to 10 to promote Self Learning.

➡️ Today is the 79th anniversary of Quit India Movement. On this day in 1942, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi gave clarion call of Do or Die to all Indians.

➡️ Neeraj Chopra to receive XUV 700 as gift from Mahindra.

➡️ Modi Government’s ‘TOPS’ policy for athletes led to India winning its best-ever tally in Olympics, says Sarbananda Sonowal.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 202 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.28 Million.

➡️ Google celebrates India’s first woman pilot, Sarla Thukral’s 107th birthday with Google Doodle.

➡️ Hundreds of families homeless as Greek fires rage.

➡️ India has now moved from UK’s ‘red’ to ‘amber’ travel list.

➡️ White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid.

➡️ US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.