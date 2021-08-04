TNI Morning News Headlines – August 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1315 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 762 quarantine and 553 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 413 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (198), Balasore (72).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (18), Cuttack (10), Puri (9), Mayurbhanj (6), Angul (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,168.

➡️ As many as 65,209 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 100-year-old man, Brundaban Samal, a resident of Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar defeats COVID-19.

➡️ Odisha has the highest number of forest fire incidents from November 2020 to June 2021: Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,625 new COVID 19 cases, 36,668 recoveries and 562 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,17,69,132 including 4,10,353 active cases, 3,09,33,022 cured cases & 4,25,757 deaths.

➡️ 47,31,42,307 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 18,47,518 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage stands at 48,52,86,570; 62,53,741 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ ED arrests businessman and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case: Reports.

➡️ Kumar Vishwas Singh, a student from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh scores 100% in CBSE Class-10 board exams.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia defeats Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria 12-1 in men’s freestyle (86kg) to reach quarterfinals.

➡️ India’s Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins 13-2 against Urbano Tigreros of Colombia by technical superiority in the men’s 57 kg wrestling to advance to quarter-final.

➡️ Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics Javelin Throw Final in 1st attempt.

➡️ Indian wrestler Anshu Malik losses to Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in women’s freestyle (57kg) 1/8 Final.

➡️ India’s Shivpal Singh fails to qualify for the men’s javelin throw final.

➡️ Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgoha wins Bronze in Tokyo 2020; loses to Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey,0-5 in the semis.

➡️ Sensex rises 382.19 points, currently at 54,205.55.

World News

➡️ Pakistan to rent out Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official residence in Islamabad to manage ‘financial crunch’: Report.

➡️ UAE lifts transit ban on flights from India.

➡️ Afghanistan Asks India for Urgent Discussion at UNSC After Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul.

➡️ Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalise their divorce.

➡️ Death toll in China’s Henan floods triples to 302, dozens missing.

➡️ Gold Medallists Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy share the GOLD in Men’s High Jump.