Boxer Lovlina Borgohain settles for Bronze – India’s 3rd Medal at Tokyo Olympics

TNI Bureau: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday won a Bronze medal after losing to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli 0-5 in the 69kg semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is India’s third medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, after Mirabai Chanu’s silver in weightlifting and P.V. Sindhu’s bronze in badminton.

Lovlina became the only Indian boxer among the nine-member boxing contingent to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She is the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom and third overall to clinch an Olympic medal.

Assam boxer Lovlina on Friday ensured a medal for India after defeating Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 in the quarter-final bout in the 69 kg category.