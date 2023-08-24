TNI Morning News Headlines – August 24, 2023

➡️Odisha Vigilance sleuths raided properties linked to Rayagada DFO on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Raids underway at multiple locations.
➡️Veteran Odia playback singer Pranab Patnaik unwell, hospitalised.
➡️Engineer Atal Krushna Khatua of Keonjhar town and Nagaraju Kakinada of Berhampur was a part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
➡️Members of the Indian diaspora celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.
➡️Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover has rolled out of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface: ISRO Officials.
➡️Several buildings collapsed in Anni of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Sensex climbs 333.95 points to 65,767.25 in early trade; Nifty up 101.65 points to 19,545.65.
➡️Rupee rises 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️6 Indian pilgrims among 7 killed in a road accident in the Bara district of Southern plains of Nepal.
➡️Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Man behind the June uprising in Russia, dies in a private jet crash along with 9 others.
