TNI Evening News Headlines – August 24, 2023

➡️‘Pratikshya’ named best Odia feature film.
➡️Dreaded criminal Pinu injured in police encounter in Puri town today.
➡️Vigilance traced assets of Rayagada DFO Bijay Kumar Parida worth crores of rupees, including eight plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Jajpur.
➡️Mizoram railway bridge collapse: 22 bodies recover, searches on.
➡️Three bodies retrieved, death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 20.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 mission: All activities on schedule, all systems normal, says ISRO.
➡️DAC approves proposals of Rs 7,800 crore to enhance operational capabilities of armed forces.
➡️IAF to order around 100 more LCA Mark-1A fighter jets for over USD 8 billion.
Related Posts
➡️BRICS nations underline need for inclusive payment systems, stress on using local currencies in international trade.
➡️BRICS declaration reiterates peaceful Ukraine resolution, rejects double standards on terrorism. BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members.
➡️Haley v Ramaswamy: For the first time, 2 Indian-Americans spar in GOP debate.
➡️69th National Film Awards: Best actress award shared by Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiabadi) & Kriti Sanon (Mimi).
➡️Allu Arjun wins Best Actor Award for Pushpa, becoming the first-ever Telugu actor to win the award.
➡️69th National Film Awards: ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ sweep technical awards. “Sardar Udham” wins the Best Hindi Film.
➡️Magnus Carlsen of Norway beats India’s R. Praggnanandhaa in tie-breaks to win the 2023 FIDE World Cup title.
➡️By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates.
➡️Bangladesh records over 500 dengue deaths this year.
Comments are closed.