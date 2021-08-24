TNI Morning News Headlines – August 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 625 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 366 quarantine and 259 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 214 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (56).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (20), Jagatsinghapur (14), Dhenkanal (8), Jajpur (6), Balasore (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,493.

➡️ As many as 53,527 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Malkangiri administration cancels 48 Mining Lease Tenders.

➡️ Religious institutions reopen in Balasore from today.

➡️ Fraud case registered against a liaison official and Akash Institute in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art sending best wishes to for the Indian contingent as they start their campaign at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

➡️ CISF official stops Salman Khan outside the Mumbai airport; now, he has been reprimanded by CISF for breaching the protocol & giving media bytes.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,467 new COVID 19 cases, 39,486 recoveries and 354 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,24,74,773 including 3,19,551 active cases, 3,17,20,112 cured cases & 4,35,110 deaths.

➡️ A Total number of samples tested up to 23th August is 50,93,91792 including 16,47,526 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 58,89,97,805; 63,85,298 in last 24 hours.

➡️ Recovery Rate increases to 97.68% – highest since March 2020.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active cases currently at 0.98% – lowest since March 2020.

➡️ Over 58.25 crore vaccine doses of Covid19 administered in the country under Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far. Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry says, over 7.95 lakh vaccine doses administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai has 128 Delta Plus patients at present

➡️ AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals.

➡️ BRICS NSA (National Security Advisor) meet to be held at 5 PM today. It will be chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

➡️ Bodies of 2 naxals recovered with arms/ammunition in forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district. A search operation is underway.

➡️ Rupee rises 9 paise to 74.13 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 102.52 pts to 55,658.31 in opening session; Nifty advances 37.35 pts to 16,533.80.

World News

➡️ Taliban warns America against extension of Aug 31 deadline for withdrawal of US forces.

➡️ Taliban capture three northern Afghan districts, inch closer to resistance stronghold Panjshir Valley.

➡️ Stop funding Pakistan: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed appeals to the US, shares pics from Afghanistan.

➡️ Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba hold pro-Taliban rally, expose Pakistan.

➡️ Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave.

➡️ Joe Biden to discuss Afghanistan policy with G7 leaders tomorrow.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Games set to open today.