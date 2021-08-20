TNI Morning News Headlines – August 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 986 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 574 quarantine and 412 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 373 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (139).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Jagatsinghpur (12), Cuttack (11), Dhenkanal (8), Bhadrak (6), Jajpur (6), Angul (5), Kendrapara (5), Khordha (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,223.

➡️ As many as 70,079 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to launch smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) during his visit to Malkangiri today.

➡️ Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travels in train from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada.

➡️ All religious institutions in Bhadrak district to reopen from August 23.

India News

➡️ India reports 36,571 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 3,63,605; lowest in 150 days.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 97.54% in India.

➡️ A Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,26,99,702 including 18,86,271 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds the cumulative figure of 57.22 crore (57,22,81,488) with the administration of 54,71,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Security forces neutralise 2 unidentified terrorist during an encounter in Pampore area of Awantipora; Operation underway.

➡️ CBI constitutes 4 special teams to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi offers floral tributes at Vir Bhumi on Rajiv Gandhi ji’s birth anniversary.

➡️ Congress president Sonia Gandhi to meet Opposition leaders virtually today.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat.

➡️ MHA hands over to NIA the probe of dropping off tiffin box bomb in Amritsar by drone.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind gives assent to the Constitution (One Hundred and Fifth Amendment) Act, 2021 empowering States to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

➡️ Assam Rifles seizes foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 6.52 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

➡️ Sonu Sood launches FREE GRADUATION COURSES across streams.

➡️ Sensex down 246 points, currently trading at 55,382.56. Nifty at 16,489.

➡️ Rupee slumps 16 paise to 74.40 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Massive earthquake leaves Haiti ‘on its knees’, death toll reaches 2,189.

➡️ UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Ready To Speak To Taliban.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 209.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.40 Million.

➡️ Amid Afghanistan concerns, India slams Pak’s ‘state hospitality’ for terror groups.

➡️ Taliban targeting those who helped US, says UN report.

➡️ Afghan Women News Anchors barred from work after Taliban Takeover.

➡️ Deadly blast hits Ashura procession in Pakistan; 3 killed and 50 others wounded.