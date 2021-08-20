Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Smart Health Card under BSKY

Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today launched distribution of Smart Health Card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Malkangiri, an initiative that can change the face of healthcare services to people in Odisha.

It’s a first of its kind service in the Country.

With this card, People can avail quality healthcare services in as many as 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha. About 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families will be benefited .

While families can avail treatment costs upto Rs 5 lakh per annum, for women members of the family, it is up to Rs 10 lakh.

From Malkangiri alone , 1.55 lakh families will be benefited. Sukri Dhangda Majhi from Bonda community was the first recipient of the Smart Health Card.

In this type of no frills system, a person will simply go to a hospital only with the card and avail all the treatments without any hassle.

It’s a historic, paradigm shift in the system of healthcare services in india, where a patient will get the best healthcare without any expense.