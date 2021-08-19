TNI Morning News Headlines – August 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw reach Bhubaneswa, Taliban open fire at Afghan national flag supporters, several dead.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1041 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 578 quarantine and 415 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 419 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (95).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (18), Jagatsinghpur (10), Khordha (7), Dhenkanal (6), Bhadrak (5), Mayurbhanj (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,154.

➡️ As many as 66,281 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw reach Bhubaneswar; will take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Odisha.

➡️ Keonjhar: Anandapur Sarpanch’s husband arrested for attacking PEO at Ghasipura block office.

India News

➡️ India reports 36,401 new COVID 19 cases, 39,157 recoveries & 530 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total recoveries stands at 3,15,25,080 in India, Active cases at 3,64,129 (lowest in 149 days).

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,22,85,857 including 3,67,415 active cases, 3,14,85,923 cured cases & 4,32,519 deaths.

➡️ A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 17th August 2021. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Prevalence of Delta Variant not different between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Groups: ICMR Study.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 5.08am today: National Centre for Seismology.

World News

➡️ Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed. He denied reports of taking large sums of money with him.

➡️ Taliban open fire at Afghan national flag supporters, several shot dead.

➡️ American troops can’t go beyond perimeter of Kabul airport to evacuate more Afghans: US Defence Secretary

➡️ Troops withdrawal from Afghanistan couldn’t be handled in a way without chaos: Joe Biden.

