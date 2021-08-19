TNI Morning News Headlines – August 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1041 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 578 quarantine and 415 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 419 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (95).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (18), Jagatsinghpur (10), Khordha (7), Dhenkanal (6), Bhadrak (5), Mayurbhanj (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,154.

➡️ As many as 66,281 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw reach Bhubaneswar; will take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Odisha.

➡️ Keonjhar: Anandapur Sarpanch’s husband arrested for attacking PEO at Ghasipura block office.

India News

➡️ India reports 36,401 new COVID 19 cases, 39,157 recoveries & 530 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total recoveries stands at 3,15,25,080 in India, Active cases at 3,64,129 (lowest in 149 days).

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,22,85,857 including 3,67,415 active cases, 3,14,85,923 cured cases & 4,32,519 deaths.

➡️ A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 17th August 2021. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Prevalence of Delta Variant not different between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Groups: ICMR Study.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 5.08am today: National Centre for Seismology.

World News

➡️ Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed. He denied reports of taking large sums of money with him.

➡️ Taliban open fire at Afghan national flag supporters, several shot dead.

➡️ American troops can’t go beyond perimeter of Kabul airport to evacuate more Afghans: US Defence Secretary

➡️ Troops withdrawal from Afghanistan couldn’t be handled in a way without chaos: Joe Biden.