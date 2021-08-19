Sambad Digital launched along with Eco Initiative Punascha Pruthibi

Insight Bureau: Odisha’s largest media conglomerate today officially launched its bouquet of digital media platforms under the aegis of ‘Sambad Digital’ in which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Besides, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Shri Bhupender Yadav; eminent environmentalist Ms Sunita Narain also attended the session as guests.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik expressed his delight over the launching of Sambad Digital and Punascha Pruthibi.

“Media can create a positive impact with its wide reach to create awareness. It can mobilize masses as well to take proactive measures to protect our planet. Odisha is no stranger to the vagaries of nature brought by climate change. From cyclones to flash floods, we have received with natural disasters annually. However we have also paved the way and set an example in front of the world with our extensive and intensive disaster management strategies.”

“This is not only the inauguration of Sambad Digital and ‘Punascha Pruthibi’, but also an initiative with Sambad being the custodian to unite us all for a noble cause. This is a great move towards sustainability and digitalisation,” said Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in his address said: “The Central government is working towards making a better world, where no one is left behind. We have targeted to enhance the country’s production of biofuel and increase tree cover.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“There is no right time to launch the environmental programme when the World is fighting against Covid-19 Pandemic,” the Union Minister added.

Noted environmentalist and Padma awardee Sunita Narain was welcomed over a conversation with Panchami Manoo Ukil. She began by lauding Odisha’s Meteorological department for ensuring minimum damages and casualties during every cyclone and natural disaster it survives. She also emphasized that every time the state faces a cyclone or a natural disaster, the coping ability of its people reduces.

Sambad Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik in his address said: “The world should come together to address the social dichotomy at the earliest. Digital media must be encouraged to make the world a better planet to live. We have not yet succeeded in bringing a harmony between technology & environment. Punascha Pruthibi initiative has been launched as an attempt to address the issue.

Sambad Group Executive Director Tanaya Patnaik said, “Many people ask me about Sambad Digital. Let me clarify that it is an umbrella of digital content of all our verticals. Sambad has many firsts. We were the first to introduce Odia websites—sambad.in and kanaknews.com. Our websites became popular overnight and our competitors followed suit”.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Arabind Das, CGM News (Sambad).

The event organized on virtual mode, owing to Covid-19 advisory to avoid physical gatherings, witnessed an overwhelming participation of people from various walks of life. The webinar was attended by over 3000 people on the cloud meeting platform Zoom.

Notably, environment initiative ‘Punascha Pruthibi – One Earth. Unite for It’ is a first-of-its-kind long-term multimedia initiative to create awareness on environment, climate change and ecological issues threatening human existence.