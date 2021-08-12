TNI Morning News Headlines – August 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1078 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 646 quarantine and 461 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 397 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (130).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (18), Khordha (11), Sambalpur (9), Jajpur (5), Mayurbhanj (4), Kendrapara (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,697.

➡️ As many as 64,802 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple reopens for family members of the servitors after 4 months of closure.

➡️ Police and public face-off during a protest opposing mega piped water project near Kharasrota River in Bharigada #Kendrapara

➡️ +2 admission process starts today in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 41,195 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 140 days.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,87,987. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.45%.

➡️ 48,73,70,196 samples tested till 11th August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 21,24,953 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 54.04 crore (54,04,78,610) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh: 13 bodies found so far, 25 feared trapped in Kinnaur landslide.

➡️ ISRO’s GSLV F10 Mission fails after Cryogenic stage malfunction.

➡️ Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre’s three farm laws.

➡️ Rupee surges 17 paise to 74.27 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 155.90 pts to 54,681.83 in opening session, Nifty inches 42.90 pts higher at 16,325.15.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 204.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.32 Million.

➡️ Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani tries to unite warlords as Taliban advance.

➡️ New York to get first female Governor after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

➡️ As Taliban advance, Afghanistan’s finance minister quits job.

➡️ More Countries, Territories report Covid Variants: WHO.

➡️ Joe Biden to host democracy summit in December.